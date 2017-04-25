Should Virat Kohli Shave His Beard? Anushka Sharma Says 'You Cannot'

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 25, 2017 11:58 IST
Instagram's favourite couple had a cute interaction on the social media app yet again.

New Delhi:  Everybody's favourite 'it couple' just gave everybody one more reason to cheer for them. We're talking about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, of course! In an adorable social media display of affection, Anushka recently warned the cricketer against shaving his beard off - and he clearly listens to her, for he responded with an obliging 'Okay' decorated with a heart! See for yourself:
 
virat kohli anushka sharma

The interaction took place on Virat's Instagram post, where he posted a picture of himself with his famous beard, refusing to shave it off for the #BreakTheBeard challenge thrown by Ravindra Jadeja. "Sorry boys @hardikpandya_official @royalnavghan @rohitsharma45 but iam not ready to break the beard yet ??. Great job on the makeovers though. Kudos," reads his caption.
 

Replying to his picture, Anushka jumped in on the conversation with an adorable yet vehement "You cannot." Virat, ever the courteous boyfriend, replied to her with an 'Okay.'

This is not the first time that the couple has taken to Instagram to share sweet messages for each other. On Valentine's Day this year, Virat put up an Instagram post with the Phillauri actress. He also recently changed his display picture on Instagram to one with Anushka.

Sweet, right? We certainly think so.

Click here for more trending stories.
 

