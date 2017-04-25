Should Virat Kohli Shave His Beard? Anushka Sharma Says 'You Cannot'

The interaction took place on Virat's Instagram post, where he posted a picture of himself with his famous beard, refusing to shave it off for the #BreakTheBeard challenge thrown by Ravindra Jadeja. "Sorry boys @hardikpandya_official @royalnavghan @rohitsharma45 but iam not ready to break the beard yet ??. Great job on the makeovers though. Kudos," reads his caption.
Replying to his picture, Anushka jumped in on the conversation with an adorable yet vehement "You cannot." Virat, ever the courteous boyfriend, replied to her with an 'Okay.'
This is not the first time that the couple has taken to Instagram to share sweet messages for each other. On Valentine's Day this year, Virat put up an Instagram post with the Phillauri actress. He also recently changed his display picture on Instagram to one with Anushka.
Sweet, right? We certainly think so.
