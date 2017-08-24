Shocking Video Shows Cars Floating In Floodwater As Typhoon Sweeps China The clip shows dozens of cars floating in floodwater

39 Shares EMAIL PRINT Typhoon Hato has left cars stranded, uprooted trees and smashed windows.



Watch the video below:







The video was filmed on August 23.



has led to the evacuation of thousands of people in China. Besides stranding cars in floodwater, it has also destroyed residential huts, uprooted trees and smashed windows.





Click for more





As the Typhoon Hato hit China, many shocking videos emerged from the country showing how the powerful storm was causing destruction. Amongst them is a video of dozens of cars floating in floodwater. The video, captured in Zhuhai city of China's Guangdong province, shows some cars floating on a flooded road while others look completely submerged in water. The video was first uploaded to Chinese social media website Weibo where it went viral.Watch the video below:The video was filmed on August 23. Typhoon Hato has led to the evacuation of thousands of people in China. Besides stranding cars in floodwater, it has also destroyed residential huts, uprooted trees and smashed windows.Click for more trending news