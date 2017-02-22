Shobhaa De Tweet About Police Bandobabast Draws Heavy Frowns

Even the Mumbai Police weighed in, saying they "expect better from responsible citizens" like her.
Mumbai voted yesterday to choose the team that will run the country's richest civic body -- the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. As a record number of voters turned out, in the evening, Ms De had tweeted:
Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today! pic.twitter.com/sY0H3xzXl3— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 21, 2017
The responses piled up swiftly:
@DeShobhaa if I zoom in the photo, I can see M.P. police written on his badge.Don't keep tweeting nonsense. N yes, it amount to body-shaming— Tark-vachaspati (@crashhgate) February 21, 2017
@sandygrains@DeShobhaa Actually doesn't seem like the uniform donned by Mumbai Police. Might be from some other city/state— Office Office (@daxie97) February 21, 2017
We love puns too Ms De but this one is totally imisplaced. Uniform/official not ours. We expect better from responsible citizens like you. https://t.co/OcKOoHO5bX— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 21, 2017
A few, though, came out in her support, arguing that it was part of a policeman's job to keep himself fighting fit.
@crashhgate@2emkay Lol it's not body shaming agle ka kaam fit rehne ka hai.— Prateek (@SiwachPrateek) February 21, 2017
Ms De's tweets last year during the Olympics - especially those on badminton star PV Sindhu -- had also upset many on Twitter. Ms Sindhu had been assured of a silver medal, and had the chance of winning a gold, after winning her semi-final match against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara. But Ms De's tweets after her semi-final win was greeted with scorn by other Twitter users, especially those who read her first two tweets, as concluding that she could only bring home a silver.
The trolling had come after this tweet soon after the Olympics started:
Goal of Team India at the Olympics: Rio jao. Selfies lo. Khaali haat wapas aao. What a waste of money and opportunity.— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 8, 2016
It had triggered a huge torrent of criticism spread over several days, from Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, actor Amitabh Bachchan and cricketer Virender Sehwag. A few people, from actor Sonam Kapoor, had spoken up in her defence.
Today, someone could not help taking another dig:
So, @DeShobhaa couldn't wait for 2020 Olympics.— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) February 21, 2017
In 2013, her tweets demanding a separate state of Mumbai following the Centre's decision to create Telangana had upset the political parties of Maharashtra.