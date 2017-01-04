Collapse
Shirish Kunder's Perfect Reply When Asked About His Children's Religion

January 04, 2017
Shirish Kunder had tweeted a picture of his family at the top of the Grand Canyon.

Highlights

  1. Shirish Kunder had tweeted a picture of his family
  2. It was on this picture that a Twitter user asked the question
  3. The filmmaker's response is now a huge hit on Twitter
If you need something to make you smile today, tomorrow or the rest of the week, this tweet by Shirish Kunder is pretty much all you need. The filmmaker had the perfect reply to a question posted by a Twitter user and now it is winning major love on the social networking site.

It all started when Shirish shared a beautiful picture of his family - wife and director-choreographer Farah Khan with their children Czar, Anya and Diva -- at the top of the Grand Canyon. "My family, proudly posing at the top of the Grand Canyon, after throwing me into it. No idea of time here. Is it 2017 yet?" he said in his tweet.
 
It was on this picture that a Twitter user asked this question:
 
Within two-hours, Shirish replied to the question in the best way possible.
 
The response was a huge hit. Since being posted on January 3, the filmmaker's tweet has received over 4,600 'likes' and 2,300 retweets. Several people also tweeted their praise for Shirish.
 

