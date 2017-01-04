She Was Driving 100 km An Hour. Then A Snake Popped From Under The Hood

Highlights Sally Grundy from Adelaide shared her terrifying experience on Facebook 'It (the snake) scared the living daylights out of me!' she wrote She also managed to record a video of the venomous snake

Picture this, you're driving at a speed of 100 kilometers/hour to cover an hour-and-a-half-long journey. Now imagine spotting a scary black snake emerging right out of your car's bonnet. This isn't a hypothetical situation but an actual one faced by a woman from Australia.In a post shared on the Mundoo Island Station Facebook page on January 3, Adelaide-resident Sally Grundy shares her terrifying experience. "Driving from Adelaide to Mundoo Island Station, 100km/h, with an hour still to drive, a snake popped up in front of me from under my bonnet. It scared the living daylights out of me!" she says on the social networking site.Ms Grundy also managed to record a video of the snake she identified as a red-bellied black snake. And in case you're wondering, these snakes are very much venomous.According to the post, Ms Grundy drove with the snake poking its head out of the car's bonnet for the remaining journey. She, however, left her car parked in the middle of a paddock so the snake could make its way out on its own.She later shared an update about the incident on the page. It hadn't made its way out until then.Watch the scary video below:How do you think you would react in Sally Grundy's situation? What would you do? Tell us in the comments section below.