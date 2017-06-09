Shah Rukh's Next Is Titled 'Jab Harry Met Sejal.' Not Everyone's Impressed

Find out what Ranbir Kapoor has to do (or not) with the title

Imtiaz Ali's next 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

New Delhi:  The title for Imtiaz Ali's much-awaited movie has finally been revealed - it's called Jab Harry Met Sejal. The only thing is, this movie name hasn't quite created the ripples that Mr Ali would undoubtedly have hoped for. In fact, if the response on Twitter is anything to go by, many are disappointed with the unoriginal title which is clearly an amalgamation of Mr Ali's own 2007 hit film Jab We Met and the 1989 Hollywood blockbuster When Harry Met Sally.
 
Here's how people of Twitter reacted to Jab Harry Met Sejal:

Film critic Raja Sen panned the title immediately
 
Others followed suit:
 
Many hoped that the Anushka Sharma-Shah Rukh Khan-starrer would not be undone by its title
 
In case you're wondering here's who you should not give credit for the title, according to Shah Rukh Khan:
 
What do you think of the name? Let us know using the comments section below.

