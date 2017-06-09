Shah Rukh's Next Is Titled 'Jab Harry Met Sejal.' Not Everyone's Impressed

Guess what happened #JabHarryMetSejal! @iamsrk@AnushkaSharmapic.twitter.com/VRt1ekaPGi- Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) June 8, 2017
Here's how people of Twitter reacted to Jab Harry Met Sejal:
Film critic Raja Sen panned the title immediately
Is there a Filmfare Award for Worst Movie Title? Imtiaz Ali stakes his claim. #JabHarryMetSejal- Raja Sen (@RajaSen) June 8, 2017
Others followed suit:
Jab Harry Met Sejal.- Shivangi (@Shivangiyadav) June 9, 2017
Toilet ek prem katha.
Bollywood desperately needs a creative film title writer.
Always excited about an #ImtiazAli film, but can't help but feel disappointed by the inspired title. Why Imtiaz, why?! #JabHarryMetSejalpic.twitter.com/HmrYJLUaAo- Jyoti Sardar (@MissJyotiSardar) June 9, 2017
Jab Harry Met Sejal - So much build up only for this rip-off of a title?!- S.Silambarasu (@SilamSiva) June 9, 2017
The posters of #JabHarryMetSejal are very refreshing and unique. Just the title is a bit underwhelming.- Jagga Jasoos (@RanbirsGirll) June 9, 2017
Many hoped that the Anushka Sharma-Shah Rukh Khan-starrer would not be undone by its title
#JabHarryMetSejal is finally the title of SRK - Anushka's next movie with Imtiaz Ali. Hope the movie is better than the title.- Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) June 8, 2017
#JabHarryMetSejal sounds a direct lift of When Harry Met Sally. They can't even come up with creative title..what does one expect from movie- Ketan Wagani (@k10wagani) June 9, 2017
In case you're wondering here's who you should not give credit for the title, according to Shah Rukh Khan:
Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it...the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn't win the Rs.5000 reward- Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017
What do you think of the name? Let us know using the comments section below.
