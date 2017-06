Shah Rukh's Next Is Titled 'Jab Harry Met Sejal.' Not Everyone's Impressed

Is there a Filmfare Award for Worst Movie Title? Imtiaz Ali stakes his claim. #JabHarryMetSejal - Raja Sen (@RajaSen) June 8, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Toilet ek prem katha.

Bollywood desperately needs a creative film title writer. - Shivangi (@Shivangiyadav) June 9, 2017

Always excited about an #ImtiazAli film, but can't help but feel disappointed by the inspired title. Why Imtiaz, why?! #JabHarryMetSejalpic.twitter.com/HmrYJLUaAo - Jyoti Sardar (@MissJyotiSardar) June 9, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal - So much build up only for this rip-off of a title?! - S.Silambarasu (@SilamSiva) June 9, 2017

The posters of #JabHarryMetSejal are very refreshing and unique. Just the title is a bit underwhelming. - Jagga Jasoos (@RanbirsGirll) June 9, 2017

#JabHarryMetSejal is finally the title of SRK - Anushka's next movie with Imtiaz Ali. Hope the movie is better than the title. - Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) June 8, 2017

#JabHarryMetSejal sounds a direct lift of When Harry Met Sally. They can't even come up with creative title..what does one expect from movie - Ketan Wagani (@k10wagani) June 9, 2017

Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it...the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn't win the Rs.5000 reward - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017

The title for Imtiaz Ali's much-awaited movie has finally been revealed - it's called Jab Harry Met Sejal. The only thing is, this movie name hasn't quite created the ripples that Mr Ali would undoubtedly have hoped for. In fact, if the response on Twitter is anything to go by, many are disappointed with the unoriginal title which is clearly an amalgamation of Mr Ali's own 2007 hit film Jab We Met and the 1989 Hollywood blockbuster When Harry Met Sally.Here's how people of Twitter reacted to Jab Harry Met Sejal:Film critic Raja Sen panned the title immediatelyOthers followed suit:Many hoped that the Anushka Sharma-Shah Rukh Khan-starrer would not be undone by its titleIn case you're wondering here's who you should not give credit for the title, according to Shah Rukh Khan:What do you think of the name? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news