Shah Rukh Khan, Uday Chopra Had A Twitter Chat. Take Out Your Dictionaries Now

It all started when the Dhoom actor shared a tweet saying: "I think I have weltschmerz..." King Khan noticed the tweet and replied to Uday.
@udaychopra no dude it's just the end of the year feeling... not Weltschmerz https://t.co/CRZnPgaA4J- Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2016
The conversation continued with Uday trying to put words to his feeling.
@iamsrk like an end of the year ennui?- Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) December 27, 2016
Turns out that wasn't what Shah Rukh meant and he immediately replied with another tweet.
@udaychopra yes a kind of an Anhedonia as days come to an inconclusive end. https://t.co/M9ejkSHbUo- Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2016
In case you haven't noticed, both actors were trying to use rather uncommon and unheard of words. And if this was a game, SRK clearly won.
@iamsrk I had to google that! I love that word as well as this pedagogery we have going here- Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) December 27, 2016
We're wondering if the actors ate a dictionary for breakfast. We're enlightened. Aren't you too?