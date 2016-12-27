Shah Rukh Khan, Uday Chopra Had A Twitter Chat. Take Out Your Dictionaries Now

@udaychopra no dude it's just the end of the year feeling... not Weltschmerz https://t.co/CRZnPgaA4J - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2016

@iamsrk like an end of the year ennui? - Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) December 27, 2016

@udaychopra yes a kind of an Anhedonia as days come to an inconclusive end. https://t.co/M9ejkSHbUo - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2016

@iamsrk I had to google that! I love that word as well as this pedagogery we have going here - Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) December 27, 2016

It's been over 16 years since Mohabbatein (yes it has, we're not kidding) but Shah Rukh Khan hasn't stopped schooling Uday Chopra even now. Earlier today, the two actors had quite an insightful Twitter conversation and the only thing it appeared to lack was Raj Aryan's (Shah Rukh's character in the film) violin playing in the background.It all started when the Dhoom actor shared a tweet saying: "I think I have weltschmerz..." King Khan noticed the tweet and replied to Uday.The conversation continued with Uday trying to put words to his feeling.Turns out that wasn't what Shah Rukh meant and he immediately replied with another tweet.In case you haven't noticed, both actors were trying to use rather uncommon and unheard of words. And if this was a game, SRK clearly won.We're wondering if the actors ate a dictionary for breakfast. We're enlightened. Aren't you too?