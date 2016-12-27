Collapse
Shah Rukh Khan, Uday Chopra Had A Twitter Chat. Take Out Your Dictionaries Now

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: December 27, 2016 19:35 IST
It all started when Uday Chopra tweeted: "I think I have weltschmerz..."

It's been over 16 years since Mohabbatein (yes it has, we're not kidding) but Shah Rukh Khan hasn't stopped schooling Uday Chopra even now. Earlier today, the two actors had quite an insightful Twitter conversation and the only thing it appeared to lack was Raj Aryan's (Shah Rukh's character in the film) violin playing in the background.

It all started when the Dhoom actor shared a tweet saying: "I think I have weltschmerz..." King Khan noticed the tweet and replied to Uday.
 
The conversation continued with Uday trying to put words to his feeling.
 
Turns out that wasn't what Shah Rukh meant and he immediately replied with another tweet.
 
In case you haven't noticed, both actors were trying to use rather uncommon and unheard of words. And if this was a game, SRK clearly won.
 
We're wondering if the actors ate a dictionary for breakfast. We're enlightened. Aren't you too?

