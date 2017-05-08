Shah Rukh Khan Posted This Pic Instagrammed By Smriti Irani. Here's Why

"My childhood friend Zubin's daughter all grown up and so pretty... and just for the record I named her Shanelle," says Shah Rukh on Instagram. His post has collected over 2.2 lakh likes in some 21 hours.
In her post, the textiles minister wrote "#familyphoto someone is being missed sorely" while posting the photo on Instagram.
Along with all the 'likes', the little anecdote shared by Shah Rukh on his post has received lots of comments, one of which is by Shanelle herself.
"Thank you @iamsrk. You are too kind as always, hope to see you soon," she says on Instagram.
Here's what some of Shah Rukh's Instagram followers have said on the post.
"Love the name Shanelle. My god child's name is that. Every time I hear that name I think of CHANEL and it's my fav," says one commenter. "Wow love the name," says another.
Click here for more trending stories