Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 08, 2017 12:13 IST
Shah Rukh Khan Posted This Pic Instagrammed By Smriti Irani. Here's Why

Here's the unlikely connection between Smriti Irani and Shah Rukh Khan.

NEW DELHI:  Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani recently made her debut on Instagram and has since been sharing a number of posts. Among all her lovely pictures is one that actor Shah Rukh Khan has recently re-posted on his own Instagram account. Before you start wondering what's the connection between the actor-turned-politician and Bollywood's Badshah, let us tell you. The post shared by SRK shows a picture of Shanelle Irani, Smriti Irani's husband Zubin Irani's daughter from his previous marriage. Turns out Shah Rukh and Mr Irani are childhood friends and it was none other than SRK who named his daughter Shanelle.

"My childhood friend Zubin's daughter all grown up and so pretty... and just for the record I named her Shanelle," says Shah Rukh on Instagram. His post has collected over 2.2 lakh likes in some 21 hours.
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on


In her post, the textiles minister wrote "#familyphoto someone is being missed sorely" while posting the photo on Instagram.

Along with all the 'likes', the little anecdote shared by Shah Rukh on his post has received lots of comments, one of which is by Shanelle herself.

"Thank you @iamsrk. You are too kind as always, hope to see you soon," she says on Instagram.

Here's what some of Shah Rukh's Instagram followers have said on the post.

"Love the name Shanelle. My god child's name is that. Every time I hear that name I think of CHANEL and it's my fav," says one commenter. "Wow love the name," says another.

