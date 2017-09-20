Serena Williams Writes Emotional Thank You Letter To Her Mom "I've been called man because I appeared outwardly strong," writes tennis superstar Serena Williams in an emotional open letter posted on Reddit.

In the heartfelt post, Ms Williams thanks her mother for being fiercely protective and admits she worries whether or not she'll be able to handle similar criticism of her own daughter.



"I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day," the tennis champion writes.

On Instagram, Serena Williams shared this sweet pic of daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr wearing a onesie that read 'Smart and strong like my mama'

"I've been called man because I appeared outwardly strong... It has been said I don't belong in Women's sports - that I belong in Men's - because I look stronger than many other women do. (No, I just work hard and I was born with this badass body and proud of it)," she continues.



"But mom, I'm not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman," Ms Williams writes candidly.



"Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges - ones that I enjoy," she adds.



Read Serena Williams' letter to her mother in its entirety below:

