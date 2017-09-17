Serena Williams' Baby Already Has Her Own Instagram Page And Internet's Stoked Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr's over 36,000 Instagram followers include actor Sonam Kapoor

She may be just a few weeks old but Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, tennis superstar Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's baby girl is already making quite a splash on social media. The little cutie already has her own Instagram account and has it updated with two adorable posts. Baby Alexis follows only two people so far, her parents, but has a following of over 36,000 people on the photo sharing app including actor Sonam Kapoor.Here are her first few posts on Instagram.Notice how Alexis Jr is "smart and strong" just like her mama?While her first photo, shared three days ago, has collected almost 29,000 'likes', her second one, shared yesterday, has received over 18,000 'likes'."She is like a young queen," says one Instagram user. "Welcome to the world little champion," says another.Born on September 1, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr was introduced to the world with a picture and a video. While the tennis ace posted a heartwarming picture with her daughter, dad Alexis shared a video that documents precious moments from Ms Williams' pregnancy journey.Click for more trending news