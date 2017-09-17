Serena Williams' Baby Already Has Her Own Instagram Page And Internet's Stoked

Here are her first few posts on Instagram.
Notice how Alexis Jr is "smart and strong" just like her mama?
While her first photo, shared three days ago, has collected almost 29,000 'likes', her second one, shared yesterday, has received over 18,000 'likes'.
"She is like a young queen," says one Instagram user. "Welcome to the world little champion," says another.
Born on September 1, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr was introduced to the world with a picture and a video. While the tennis ace posted a heartwarming picture with her daughter, dad Alexis shared a video that documents precious moments from Ms Williams' pregnancy journey.
