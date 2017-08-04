American Envoy To India Needs Help With #SareeSearch For Independence Day

MaryKay Carlson has created a poll to help decide which saree she should wear on Independence Day.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 04, 2017 13:11 IST
MaryKay Carlson has narrowed down her selection to Jamdani, Dupion, Kanjeevaram and Tussar.

The Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in New Delhi, MaryKay Carlson, wants to celebrate India's 70th Independence Day by wearing a gorgeous saree - and she needs Twitter's help in deciding which one to wear. Using the hashtag #SareeSearch, Ms Carlson has been treating her followers to photos and videos of beautiful sarees, and she has managed to narrow down her selection to four. All she needs now is to decide which one to wear on August 15. Twitter users can vote to help her decide between Jamdani, Dupion, Kanjeevaram and Tussar.
 
One hour before writing this, Ms Carlson shared a video showing the four sarees she selected:
 
On August 2, she had also shared a video showing her at Khadi India to purchase a saree. "Love Indian sarees," she had captioned the video.
 
Ms Carlson's poll, tweeted just one hour ago, has already received a flood of responses with people thanking her for her gesture.
 

