American Envoy To India Needs Help With #SareeSearch For Independence Day

My #SareeSearch continues. Help me pick one to wear for #IndependenceDay by voting for your favorite. #WeWearCulturepic.twitter.com/sL9zhdrC3C - MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 4, 2017

It was hard to narrow down my #SareeSearch to only four. Watch the video to see my choices. #WeWearCulture@minmsme@ChairmanKvicpic.twitter.com/hj7AWXO6Br - MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 4, 2017

Tussar would be my choice. Very nice gesture however. - Samrat Banerjee (@sambane) August 4, 2017

Kanjeevaram. The Dupion is very nice too. You look lovely in all. - ritu gairola (@ritu_gairola) August 4, 2017

Wear Kanjeevaram first and Tussar later part of the day. Win-Win! ;) - Krishna Venkataraman (@Hellpatrol818) August 4, 2017

The Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in New Delhi, MaryKay Carlson, wants to celebrate India's 70th Independence Day by wearing a gorgeous saree