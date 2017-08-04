American Envoy To India Needs Help With #SareeSearch For Independence Day

My #SareeSearch continues. Help me pick one to wear for #IndependenceDay by voting for your favorite. #WeWearCulturepic.twitter.com/sL9zhdrC3C- MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 4, 2017
One hour before writing this, Ms Carlson shared a video showing the four sarees she selected:
It was hard to narrow down my #SareeSearch to only four. Watch the video to see my choices. #WeWearCulture@minmsme@ChairmanKvicpic.twitter.com/hj7AWXO6Br- MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 4, 2017
On August 2, she had also shared a video showing her at Khadi India to purchase a saree. "Love Indian sarees," she had captioned the video.
Love Indian sarees! I'm on a #SareeSearch to find one to wear to Indian #IndependenceDay celebration. @ChairmanKvic@minmsmepic.twitter.com/RJAusAwGeC- MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 2, 2017
Ms Carlson's poll, tweeted just one hour ago, has already received a flood of responses with people thanking her for her gesture.
Tussar would be my choice. Very nice gesture however.- Samrat Banerjee (@sambane) August 4, 2017
Kanjeevaram. The Dupion is very nice too. You look lovely in all.- ritu gairola (@ritu_gairola) August 4, 2017
Wear Kanjeevaram first and Tussar later part of the day. Win-Win! ;)- Krishna Venkataraman (@Hellpatrol818) August 4, 2017
