Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad Thrashes Air India Employee, Roasted On Twitter

@narendramodi Dear PM, Just now got to learn about the GUNDAGURI of our elected MP with Air India crew member.Plz make sure he is punished. — Piku Das (@PikuDas56719485) March 23, 2017

Shiv Sena MP beats up a 60 yr old Air India staffer. MP wanted business class in a plane that does not have one.Very despicable.#GoonGaikwad — Gita S. Kapoor (@GitaSKapoor) March 23, 2017

Air India official beaten with slippers by Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad , India urgently needs to have "no-fly list" of unruly travellers — Jayesh (@jayeshdewana12) March 23, 2017

Shiv Sena MP beats up a Air India staff. Shameful act by the MP. — Kedar Joglekar (@kedujogi1973) March 23, 2017

This Shiv Sena MP hit an Air India employee with a slipper & wasn’t apologetic about It https://t.co/5AC1wcF67Tpic.twitter.com/GX0HRF6SdO — Kush Sharma (@TheKushS) March 23, 2017

Air India official beaten with slippers by Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. Hope @AUThackeray sacks him and all airlines blacklist him. — Amith P (@amithpr) March 23, 2017

Utter disgrace. Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad hits an Air India employee 25 times. All airlines should collectively blacklist this idiot. — Chandra Bhushan (@kasera_cb) March 23, 2017

.@jayantsinha Sir please take strict against SS MP in Air India case. No one is above law and @airindiain staff is really very decent. — aniruddh panghal (@iannapanghal) March 23, 2017

@waglenikhil@ANI_news Shame on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who assaulted Air India staff. Parliament should take action against him. — Ashish Vivek Merukar (@AMerukar) March 23, 2017

Twitter came down heavily on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who assaulted an Air India employee with his slipper after being denied a business class seat. To make matters worse, he bragged about hitting the employee 25 times in an on-camera interview. "He was arrogant, I hit him 25 times with my sandal', he said.The MP says he had complained to the airline that he is always forced to fly economy class on Air India despite an open business class ticket. But the flight he took today had no business class seats. When his flight reached Delhi this morning, he refused to get off for nearly an hour which is when the duty manager tried to get him to leave. The lawmaker claims he asked the staff member to "sit down and control his BP". "I said I am an MP, don't raise your voice. He told me, 'what MP? I will talk to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. Then I hit him," he told NDTV.Shiv Sena has asked the first-time MP to explain his conduct. Twitter too ripped into Mr Gaikwad for his high-handed behaviour.The employee alleged he was "humiliated in front of the entire crew, his spectacles were broken and shirt torn". Air India has filed an FIR against the MP following the incident. The national carrier has also decided to prepare a "no-fly" list of unruly passengers, say sources.