Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad Thrashes Air India Employee, Roasted On Twitter

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 23, 2017 19:46 IST
79 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad Thrashes Air India Employee, Roasted On Twitter

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an Air India employee with his slipper

New Delhi:  Twitter came down heavily on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who assaulted an Air India employee with his slipper after being denied a business class seat. To make matters worse, he bragged about hitting the employee 25 times in an on-camera interview. "He was arrogant, I hit him 25 times with my sandal', he said.

The MP says he had complained to the airline that he is always forced to fly economy class on Air India despite an open business class ticket. But the flight he took today had no business class seats. When his flight reached Delhi this morning, he refused to get off for nearly an hour which is when the duty manager tried to get him to leave. The lawmaker claims he asked the staff member to "sit down and control his BP". "I said I am an MP, don't raise your voice. He told me, 'what MP? I will talk to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. Then I hit him," he told NDTV.

Shiv Sena has asked the first-time MP to explain his conduct. Twitter too ripped into Mr Gaikwad for his high-handed behaviour.
 
The employee alleged he was "humiliated in front of the entire crew, his spectacles were broken and shirt torn". Air India has filed an FIR against the MP following the incident. The national carrier has also decided to prepare a "no-fly" list of unruly passengers, say sources.
 

Trending

Share this story on

79 Shares
ALSO READYogi Adityanath's Surprise Check At Lucknow Police Station
shiv sena MPRavindra GaikwadAir IndiaShiv sena MP assaults air india employee

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreBadrinath Ki DulhaniaBaahubali 2 TrailerBeauty And The BeastMachineTrapped

................................ Advertisement ................................