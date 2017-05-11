Schoolgirl Leaps To Catch Toddler Falling From Building's Third Floor

NEW DELHI: A heartstopping video that shows a schoolgirl lunging forward to catch a toddler falling from a building's third floor is currently circulating on social media. The video, recorded on a CCTV camera on May 9 in Xingyang, China's Henan Province, shows the girl trying her best but failing to catch the toddler. Thankfully, the child wasn't seriously injured in the incident, reports Shanghaiist.
According to a report in China Plus, the girl is named Chen Keyu and is only a sixth grader. The video shows her walking along with other children down a narrow lane. She can be seen looking at the top of a building close by. Seconds later, she is seen running towards the building, her arms stretched out. That's when the toddler is seen falling down the building.
It was the bikes parked below the building that broke the child's fall. After failing to catch the toddler, the young girl is seen picking him up and checking for injuries.
The toddler, 2, had climbed to an open window looking for his mother, reports Shanghaiist. He was later rushed to a hospital. Doctors reportedly found no serious injuries from the fall.
