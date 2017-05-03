Scary Video Shows Swinging Bridge Tilted To One Side, 20 Tourists On It

According to a report in Shanghaiist, the incident took place on April 30 close to Nanchang, the capital of Jiangxi province.
The bridge most likely overturned because there were more people on it than actually allowed, reports News.163.com. This resulted in the ropes on the bridge to give way.
An official even told People's Daily, China that there's a possibility the tourists stood on one side of the bridge, causing it to tilt.
The tourist attraction has since been closed for further investigation and repairs.
Watch the scary video below:
