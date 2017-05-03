Scary Video Shows Swinging Bridge Tilted To One Side, 20 Tourists On It

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The tourist attraction has since been closed. NEW DELHI: May Day celebrations turned sour for some tourists when a swinging bridge in China's Jiangxi province suddenly tilted on one side. Terrifying pictures and videos from the incident show as many as 20 tourists hanging by the railing of the bridge for dear life. Thankfully, no casualties were reported in the incident.



According to a report in



The bridge most likely overturned because there were more people on it than actually allowed, reports



An official even told



The tourist attraction has since been closed for further investigation and repairs.



Watch the scary video below:







