Scared Puppy Rescued From Water Tank In Shimla. Video Will Warm Your Heart

New Delhi: To give you a break from negative news, we have a heartwarming story today. Two men in Shimla rescued a tiny puppy that had fallen into a water tank, completing their good deed for the day and giving us wide smiles in the process. The 1-minute video, uploaded on YouTube, shows Jagdish Thakur and Manohar Lal rushing to the water tank on hearing the scared cries of the puppy. Once they reach it, the puppy can be seen struggling to keep his head above water and trying to pull himself out.
Luckily for him, one of the men promptly bends down and pulls him out from the water. The puppy can then be seen running away happily with two other dogs.
Watch the whole heartwarming incident below:
Sweet, isn't it?
Another version of the video on YouTube has been viewed almost 4,000 times and has received praise and appreciation from the viewers. "Great work. Nice to see the puppy run off with his friends at the end," says one commenter. Another writes, "You are my Hero! Great job. "
What do you think of the rescue? Let us know using the comments section below.
