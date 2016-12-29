Saudi Women Dance, Skateboard In Incredible Video Winning Social Media

Saudi women are smashing all the stereotypes in this viral music video https://t.co/CI9rYWWbxc Skateboarding, shooting hoops and epic moves. - Farhan Siddiqui (@Farrenhite) December 29, 2016

The Saudi director @majedalesa breaks stereotypes about Saudi women in a funny yet clever video clip https://t.co/9udRGl1s2a loved it - (@manal_alsharif) December 24, 2016

If you're gonna break stereotypes about women in #Saudi, look cool while doing it... https://t.co/PE4Mdnrnel - Ali Al Saeed (@alialsaeed) December 28, 2016

I love this music video "Hwages" by Majedalesa. It shows Saudi women dancing, driving & playing sports. Let them speak for themselves. <3 pic.twitter.com/X45u1tQg4i - (@amyharvard_) December 27, 2016

Did you see that?? It's hilarious?)) Funny, creative, witty clip from amazing #Saudi youth. https://t.co/jCDfebpc3u - Maria Dubovikova (@politblogme) December 26, 2016

Women are getting more heard in Saudi and it's just a matter of time very short one! @Majedalesapic.twitter.com/yIm9llO5pE - Ahmed Alshehri (@Ahmed__Alshehri) December 26, 2016

A music video that attempts to tackle various stereotypes about Saudi Arabian women is winning major love on social media. Since being shared on December 23, the video has collected over 1.4 million views on YouTube and much praise on Twitter.The video shows a group of burqa-clad women dancing, singing, skateboarding, and playing basketball together. It begins by showing the women sitting in a car as a toddler takes the wheel, appearing to mock the country's laws that prevent women from driving and require them to be chaperoned at all times by a male guardian.The women are then shown skating, skateboarding and riding toy scooters down the road, all the while having men stare and gesture at them to stop. The women, however, ignore the disapproval and continuing with what they are doing.The video has received tremendous applause on Twitter.Watch the video below: