Sania Mirza 1, Haters 0. Don't Miss This Ace From The Tennis Champ

Turns out being rank #1 in women's double tennis isn't enough as even Sania Mirza isn't spared from negative remarks about her looks. The tennis champ took to Instagram to slam such people who choose to comment about her appearance and not her talent.
"That look you give when someone tells you how photogenic you are and look so 'different and nice' in pictures compared to life," she wrote.
Her fans came forward in support of her post which was liked over 20,000 times in an hour.
"My dear Sania, you actually look more beautiful and a natural beauty in real. Had met up with you at Mainland China years ago and you were stunning as always. We are very proud of you!!" wadsvivacious99wrote on Instagram.
"You are beautiful in each and every look," said another comment.
Dear Haters, save the backhanded compliments because ain't nobody got time for that!
Click for more trending stories