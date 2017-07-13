Samudra The Elephant Does Headstand In Water. Over A Million Views So Far Samudra the elephant loves to play in water

Staying true to his name, Samudra the elephant loves water. The Oregon Zoo in USA, where he was born in 2008, often shares videos of Samudra enjoying his time swimming and playing in the water. This time, however, it is his impressive headstand in a pool that has people cheering for him. A clip shared by the Oregon Zoo shows Samudra entering the pool and appearing to playfully stand on his head as onlookers clap and cheer him on for his extraordinary stunt.While all of Samudra's videos are popular on social media, this one has been viewed over 1.4 million times.Watch the talented elephant in action below:"He looks so happy and the other elephants look so content! Great job to all the staff at Oregon Zoo, truly making a difference for elephants in Portland and in promoting conservation around the world!" writes one user on Facebook. "That's Awesome! It's fun to see animals have a good time next week feel good. What Beautiful name for beautiful elephant," says another.Elephants are known to be excellent swimmers , using their trunks as snorkels.Click for more trending news