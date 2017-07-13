Samudra The Elephant Does Headstand In Water. Over A Million Views So Far

While all of Samudra's videos are popular on social media, this one has been viewed over 1.4 million times.
Watch the talented elephant in action below:
"He looks so happy and the other elephants look so content! Great job to all the staff at Oregon Zoo, truly making a difference for elephants in Portland and in promoting conservation around the world!" writes one user on Facebook. "That's Awesome! It's fun to see animals have a good time next week feel good. What Beautiful name for beautiful elephant," says another.
Elephants are known to be excellent swimmers, using their trunks as snorkels.
