Man Squeezes 8-Year-Old Son Into Pair Of Stockings To Promote Business

A businessman in China came up with a very original (and rather strange) idea to boost sales. The man put his 8-year-old son into a pair of stockings to demonstrate high quality of the garment. And then made a promotional video of it for his customers.
The video begins with the father looking into the camera and asking "how's the quality?". He then goes on to display the durability of the product by bouncing him up and down, proving that the stockings can take his weight.
"Super good," he says in the video that has gone viral on Chinese social media.
According to People's Daily China, the man, identified as Mr Cheng, comes from Henan in Central China. He told Chinese media that it has become increasingly hard to sell things these days and that's how he came up with the idea. He reportedly asked his daughter to shoot the video.
"It was during busy season. A lot of my customers shared it. Someone published it online and it became popular," he said.
However, many on social media pointed out that it was cruel of the father to use his son as a prop for the sake of promotions.
Click for more trending news