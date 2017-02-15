'Salaam ISRO:' Twitter Rejoices As India Launches 104 Satellites In One Go

This remarkable feat by @isro is yet another proud moment for our space scientific community and the nation. India salutes our scientists. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2017

Congratulations #ISRO. India becomes the 1st country in d world to launch 104 satellites at one go. Jai Ho! 🇮🇳. #AbhiToPartyShuruHuiHai — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 15, 2017

Ek hi baar mein poore Ek Sau Chaar.

Congratulations #ISRO for launching a record 104 satellites in a single mission.#ProudIndianpic.twitter.com/rJDjuRAOW4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 15, 2017

This is the seating diagram of an Indian Railways non-AC chair car.

Congrats ISRO on transporting even more satellites in a single rocket. pic.twitter.com/8a2TY48ov0 — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 15, 2017

Salaam @isro You have pushed a nation's imagination & aspiration into a higher orbit. We will all only aim for world records now..Jai Hind https://t.co/QkGtZc9nrT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 15, 2017

Days people are proud to be Indian:

1. Independence day

2. Republic day

3. ISRO launch days. — Navaneet Sreeesomson (@Nauaneed) February 15, 2017

#ISRO congratulations #104not out. Out of the world feat and no pun intended JAI HIND — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) February 15, 2017

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

ISRO pulled off a 104,

After valentine, it's true #ISRO#IsroMadeHistory — Chan'dra S'ekar N (@ctherokr) February 15, 2017

Congratulations to all those brave hearts who are associated with #ISRO .... Proud to be an Indian...

Jai Hind.. — Sonu pant (@PantSonu) February 15, 2017

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched 104 satellites on a single rocket from the Sriharikota spaceport, about 125 km from Chennai, in Andhra Pradesh today. India has become the first country to script history by succeeding in launching the 104 satellites in a single rocket.Of the 101 co-passenger satellites, 96 belong to USA, five from International customers of ISRO - Israel, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, respectively. Twitterati gave the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle a big thumbs up! Here's what they had to say:The PSLV-C37 rocket launched by ISRO carries satellites from many different countries as part of Antrix Corporation Limited's deals with the operators of these satellites. Antrix is ISRO's commercial division and provides entities the option to get their satellites in space onboard the ISRO rockets.ISRO scientists have used the XL Variant - the most powerful rocket - earlier used in the ambitious Chandrayaan and during the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).This is ISRO's second successful attempt after the launch of 23 satellites in a single rocket in June 2015.Scientists at ISRO have continuously done the country proud. With the launch of the Mars Orbiter Mission - or Mangalyaan - India not only became the first Asian country to reach the red planet's orbit, but it also became the first country to successfully do so in their first attempt. At $74 million, Mangalyaan was also substantially more cost efficient than NASA's MAVEN Mars orbitter, which cost $672 million.