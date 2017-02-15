Budget
'Salaam ISRO:' Twitter Rejoices As India Launches 104 Satellites In One Go

Offbeat | Edited by | Updated: February 15, 2017 19:09 IST
The PSLV-C37 rocket launched by ISRO carries satellites from different countries (PTI)

New Delhi:  The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched 104 satellites on a single rocket from the Sriharikota spaceport, about 125 km from Chennai, in Andhra Pradesh today. India has become the first country to script history by succeeding in launching the 104 satellites in a single rocket.

Of the 101 co-passenger satellites, 96 belong to USA, five from International customers of ISRO - Israel, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, respectively. Twitterati gave the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle a big thumbs up! Here's what they had to say:The PSLV-C37 rocket launched by ISRO carries satellites from many different countries as part of Antrix Corporation Limited's deals with the operators of these satellites. Antrix is ISRO's commercial division and provides entities the option to get their satellites in space onboard the ISRO rockets.

ISRO scientists have used the XL Variant - the most powerful rocket - earlier used in the ambitious Chandrayaan and during the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

This is ISRO's second successful attempt after the launch of 23 satellites in a single rocket in June 2015.

Scientists at ISRO have continuously done the country proud. With the launch of the Mars Orbiter Mission - or Mangalyaan - India not only became the first Asian country to reach the red planet's orbit, but it also became the first country to successfully do so in their first attempt. At $74 million, Mangalyaan was also substantially more cost efficient than NASA's MAVEN Mars orbitter, which cost $672 million.

