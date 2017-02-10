Saina Nehwal Tweets Hilarious Video Of Her 'Mad Sister'. Prepare To ROFL

My mad sister pic.twitter.com/HNLATWSFnK - Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 9, 2017

After her huge win at the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix, badminton ace Saina Nehwal seems to be in a happy state of mind. Ever since she came home, Saina's been posting several pictures and videos of her family. And it's this video, shared by her on February 9 that really proves she's having a great time at home. The video doesn't feature Saina but her "mad sister," as she puts it, instead. It shows Chandranshu Nehwal, Saina's older sister, laughing uncontrollably. We're not sure what it was that cracked her up but her laughter is so infectious, chances are, you'll be laughing just as hard.The video, captioned "my mad sister," also features Saina's father Harvir Singh and family dog Chopsy. It's probably Saina herself recording the video, though we don't know for sure.Since being shared, the video has collected over 1,200 'likes' and several comments so far."Now show us your face... What have you done with your expressions that made her laugh like hell," asks one commenter on Twitter. "She's got a really contagious laughter," says another.Saina Nehwal had earlier shared another version of this video. On January 24, she tweeted: "Fun time with sis." It seems Saina was trying to record her sister saying something on camera. But things didn't quite go as planned.Saina Nehwal has recently been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming inaugural Asia Mixed Team Championships. The tournament is slated to begin on February 14 and will be held in Vietnam. Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu is also a part of the squad.Here's wishing the shuttlers all the best.