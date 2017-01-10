Sachin Tendulkar's Jugalbandi With Zakir Hussain Is All Kinds Of Wonderful

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has won a million hearts as a sports icon. Now he's doing the same with music. Sachin just posted a wonderful video that shows him 'sharing some beats' with tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. And their jugalbandi is so good, that the videos is going viral on social media. Since being shared about two hours ago, the video has amassed over 1.9 lakh views and more than 2,500 shares on Facebook. Cricket fan or not, this video cannot be missed.Just over a minute long, the clip shows Sachin in a new avatar. Who knew he is such a skilled musician.The legends had shared stage at an event held on January 9. Sachin had earlier posted a video, saying they would discuss the 'journey of excellence' at the gathering. "On Jan 9, catch Ustad Zakir Hussain and me, in a way like never before," he said on Facebook.And true to his words, Sachin shared a treat for cricket and music lovers everywhere."It's true when they say music unites souls. Sharing the stage with the Ustad, and also sharing some beats that created a beautiful rhythm. It was an experience I will hold very close to my heart," Sachin said on Facebook.People on the social networking site love the jugalbandi."Two Legends of two different fields United.Great experience to Sachin Sir, Amazing," said one commenter on Facebook. "Today i found one more thing in which you are superb Sir!" said another.Take a look at the video:Do tell us what you think about Sachin's new avatar in the comments section below.