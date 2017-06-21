Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni Now Have A Moochh. Shikhar Dhawan Is Behind It

During a recent interview with standup comedian Vikram Sathaye, Shikhar was asked to play a game in which he had to assign moustache-styles to different cricketers. The result was this picture tweeted by Shikhar about three hours before writing this.
Played a fun moustache game with @vikramsathaye on #WTD2 . Watch the full episode at https://t.co/XrkexmsMV2pic.twitter.com/JVrJNtsbWW- Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 21, 2017
Since being posted, the tweet has received over 1,400 'likes' and more than 100 retweets. Tweeple seem to love the picture.
very funny- Anushikha Annu Patel (@AnnuAnushikha) June 21, 2017
Hahaha so nice edit Shikhar sir- Rahul Dhar (@RahulDh47309239) June 21, 2017
Dravid is looking cutest- (@piya_kohli) June 21, 2017
Thala Dhoni- Naganathan (@iamnaganathan) June 21, 2017
the funniest moustache awarded going to #ghambhir sir- Vishal Mahor (@vmrocks7) June 21, 2017
MSD looking fantastic in this new mustache avatar- Nayan Jyoti Borah (@NayanjyotiNayan) June 21, 2017
Tell us which cricketer from this picture you like the most using the comments section below.
Click for more trending news