Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni Now Have A Moochh. Shikhar Dhawan Is Behind It

Have you ever pictured what cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and former India captain MS Dhoni would look like if they had moustaches? Guess you don't need to imagine this scenario any more, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan - we all know his love for his moustache. The cricketer has Twitter in splits and it has everything to do with a picture he's tweeted today. It shows eight cricketers with moustaches, all assigned to them by the Indian opener. Chances are you'll be laughing out loud looking at the picture just like Twitter is.During a recent interview with standup comedian Vikram Sathaye, Shikhar was asked to play a game in which he had to assign moustache-styles to different cricketers. The result was this picture tweeted by Shikhar about three hours before writing this.Since being posted, the tweet has received over 1,400 'likes' and more than 100 retweets. Tweeple seem to love the picture.Tell us which cricketer from this picture you like the most using the comments section below.Click for more trending news