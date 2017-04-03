Sachin Tendulkar Makes Singing Debut With Sonu Nigam. Twitter Reacts To New Innings

Sachin Tendulkar made his singing debut with Sonu Nigam with the song 'cricket wali beat'

New Delhi:  Last week, a photo of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and artist Sonu Nigam caused quite a flutter on social media. The photo mysteriously had the cricket legend holding a mic and the singer holding a bat leading to conspiracy theories that a collaboration was on its way. And social media was right! The god of cricket made his singing debut with Sonu Nigam in a new song titled 'cricket wali beat'. The video premiered during the grand finale of reality show Indian Idol 9 on Sunday night where Sachin Tendulkar was the celebrity guest.

So, what did Sonu Nigam think of the cricket legend's new innings? "He is a very good singer. We did not use pitch corrector on his voice as he was singing in the right sur (tone) and (despite being) the shy person that he is, he got extremely comfortable the moment I kind of increased the masti (fun) quotient while we were shooting the video", the singer told IANS.

Watch the teaser of 'cricket wali beat' here



Fans were excited to see their god in a new avatar. 
 
The song is yet to be released in entirety on social media and is only available on Sachin Tendulkar's new app which will give fans access to all the information on the legend.

(With inputs from IANS)

