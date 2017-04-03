Sachin Tendulkar Makes Singing Debut With Sonu Nigam. Twitter Reacts To New Innings

So, what did Sonu Nigam think of the cricket legend's new innings? "He is a very good singer. We did not use pitch corrector on his voice as he was singing in the right sur (tone) and (despite being) the shy person that he is, he got extremely comfortable the moment I kind of increased the masti (fun) quotient while we were shooting the video", the singer told IANS.
Fans were excited to see their god in a new avatar.
Love love love @sachin_rt in the new song #CricketWaliBeat!! Is it wrong if I can't help joining in the 'Sachin Sachin' chant? #memories— Varsh (@varshabagadia) April 3, 2017
He named all the players he played with in the song. Amazing. #100MB#CricketWaliBeat@sachin_rt— Ashish Gupta (@ashishgupta87) April 3, 2017
#Cricketwalibeat is the new anthem of cricket. You are so talented, yet so humble and down to earth. Love you @sachin_rt— Bhaskar Arun GM (@Ultimatebhaski) April 2, 2017
@sachin_rt its been a pleasure to hv a song in god's own voice #cricketwalibeat— Jitendra sen (@senjitendra) April 2, 2017
#Cricketwalibeat is fun song @sachin_rt sang it without pitch corrector its a tribute to all the players who played world cup with sachin— Chinmaiy Pawaskar (@Chinmaiy) April 2, 2017
The song is yet to be released in entirety on social media and is only available on Sachin Tendulkar's new app which will give fans access to all the information on the legend.
