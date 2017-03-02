Sachin Tendulkar Joins LinkedIn, Shares Wonderful Post On Second Innings

Excited to be on @LinkedInIndia! Look forward to explore this wonderful platform now on: https://t.co/hfwcgPv9dT#SachinOnLinkedIn - sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 2, 2017

In a heartwarming post shared today, sports icon Sachin Tendulkar talks about his 'second innings'- his life after cricket. The legendary cricketer has recently joined LinkedIn, the professional networking site, as an 'Influencer'. He is believed to be the first cricketer around the world to do so. Described as a change-maker on the site, Sachin's post details his transition from the game to other projects. "So, what does a sportsperson do when they are not playing their sport anymore? Quite a lot, I have found out..." he writes. Sachin is currently trending on Twitter.Sachin, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2013, begins the post by mentioning the day he noticed signs that it was "time to hang up my boots.""The years flashed before my eyes. The victories, the losses, the celebrations, the challenges and the silences...the journey. India's win at the World Cup in 2011 was a dream come true as was the team's generous gesture of dedicating the cup to me. But, that chapter of my life was ending. What now, I wondered," he says on LinkedIn.He then goes on to describe all the things he's doing now that he has retired from cricket. "My first innings was about chasing my dreams, the second one is about satisfaction. I want to give back to the game, that has made me what I am, to society and to the less fortunate," he says.Sachin's current undertakings include the transformation of Puttamraju Kandriga, a village in Andhra Pradesh adopted by the icon, a project called 'Spreading Happiness' that aims to provide electricity in underdeveloped areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Swacch Bharat' campaign, "taking cricket to new geographies" and more. Phew!On his joining LinkedIn, Sachin says: "My aim is to share these experiences on a platform, like LinkedIn, to reach a large number of professionals and entrepreneurs to give them a different perspective and help better their everyday performance."Within an hour, Sachin's tweet has already collected over 1,600 'likes' and more than 300 retweets.LinkedIn's influencers include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Priyanka Chopra and politician Shashi Tharoor.