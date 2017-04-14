'Sachin A Billion Dreams' Trailer Out. 10 Million Views And Counting

The trailer opens with a mischievous young Tendulkar playing a prank on his neighbour. Cut to the 1983 World Cup. "I was just 10-years-old when India won the World Cup in 1983," the Master Blaster explains in a voice over. "That's when my journey began. I too wanted to hold the World Cup in my hands."
His wife Anjali Tendulkar also features in the trailer and reveals a different side of the cricketing icon. "Cricket was first and we were all second. We accepted it," she says. "When the team didn't do well, he would be so upset that he wouldn't be able to sleep at night."
A happy surprise is the brief appearance of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who says: "I would ask people to let me know when Sachin comes in to bat."
"For me, playing cricket was like going to a temple," the Master Blaster says, in a line that's resonating with many who grew up worshipping him.
Book the date! #SachinTrailer— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 13, 2017
God is coming to a cinema near you!!@sachin_rthttps://t.co/1NuQlZcqTk
Just saw the trailer of @SachinTheFilm, eagerly waiting for the release. Congrats Paaji! #SachinTrailer : https://t.co/OQzdEaT8QM— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 13, 2017
I wonder if Sachin's mother ever had to say roti nahi kayenge tho khelne nahi dunga!!— Nirmal Raj (@pulpendicular) April 13, 2017
Did she @sachin_rt#SachinABillionDreams#Sachin
Watch the trailer here:
Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker James Erskine, the biopic has music scored by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. Sachin: A Billion Dreams will release in Hindi, Marathi, English, Tamil and Telugu and is set to hit screens on May 26. But clearly, that date can't come fast enough for Sachin fans.
Click here for more trending stories.