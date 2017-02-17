Russian Model Dangles From Dubai Skyscraper In Superb Yet Terrifying Pic

Highlights Viki Odintcova's death-defying picture has gone viral with a vengeance It shows her dangling from the top of a Dubai skyscraper without harness She's also shared a video showing what it took to create the picture

Too terrifying to look at and far too stunning to look away - those are the conflicting emotions this Russian model's picture will invoke in you. A breathtaking shot of Insta-famous Viki Odintcova, dangling from the top of a Dubai skyscraper without a harness or protective gear of any sort, has gone viral with a vengeance. And as if the picture of Ms Odintcova isn't anxiety-inducing enough, she's now shared a behind-the-scenes video showing just what it took to create the picture. Fair warning, it definitely isn't for the fainthearted.The model, who enjoys a 3.2 million following on Instagram, had shared the incredible death-defying picture way back on December 29. It has since collected over 99,000 'likes' on the photo sharing app.Despite having been widely criticised for risking her life, Ms Odintcova recently shared a video that explains how the picture was taken. Posted on February 3, the video shows that the heart-stopping photo was taken in a daredevil manner to match. It shows the model hanging off the Cayan Tower in Dubai, her only support through the photoshoot is filmmaker Alexander Tikhomirov's hand which she holds on to for dear life, quite literally.In case you're wondering, the Cayan Tower is over 1,000 feet tall and has more than 70 stories. Imagine hanging from a building as tall as that!"Don't let go!" - chances are that's what you're screaming at your screen while watching this video.Since being shared, the video has received over 4.2 lakh views and more than 51,000 'likes' on Instagram.Earlier, Ms Odintcova shared this behind-the-scenes video as well. If you don't do too well with heights, watching this isn't a good idea.Posted on December 30, this video has collected over a million views till now.She later shared this shot of herself:While several people have praised the impactful picture and videos, many have slammed Ms Odintcova for her recklessness."Amazing photo," says one commenter on the picture. "What a horrible thing to do with all your followers - no one should do this you are lucky you are ok," says another. "You literally couldn't pay me a billion dollars to do this," says one Instagram user.What do you think of Viki Odintcova's pictures and videos? Tell us using the comments section below.