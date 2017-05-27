'Run, Run': Wild Elephant Chases Tourists In Jim Corbett Tourists at Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park got more than they bargained for after an elephant tried to attack the jeep they were travelling in.

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT An elephant tried to attack a tourist jeep at Jim Corbett National Park Jim Corbett National Park: Tourists at Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park got more than they bargained for after an elephant tried to attack the jeep they were travelling in.



A video tweeted by news agency ANI shows an elephant charging towards a jeep, trying to chase the tourists away.



Trumpeting loudly, the big mammal runs after the vehicle, but stops after it manages to surge ahead. The tourists are heard in the background saying, 'Bhago, bhago'



Jim Corbett National Park, located in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, offers jeep safari across various zones inside the forests. The wildlife sanctuary is home to elephants and leopards, along with hundreds of species of birds.



Over the last few years, the national park has registered an increase in the population of its elephants.



With Agency Inputs



