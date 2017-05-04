'Rude' Arnold Schwarzenegger Photobombs Tourists In Front Of Eiffel Tower

May 04, 2017
Arnold Schwarzenegger was biking through Paris when he photobombed a group photo in front of Eiffel Tower

New Delhi:  A group of tourists were posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris when a very rude person ruined their photo. The man was on a bicycle, wearing dark glasses, a camouflage print jacket and barged into their frame. But little did they know that the photobomber was none other than Arnold 'Terminator' Schwarzenegger.

The actor and former California governor who was biking through the French capital posted about it on Instagram with a special mention to the tourists. "Fantastic bike ride through Paris. I cannot say this enough: to truly appreciate a city, get on a bike. Thank you to the tourists at the Eiffel Tower for letting me crash your photo," he wrote on Instagram.
 

One of the tourists posted about the incident on a Thai social media website and said they didn't immediately recognise the actor, BBC reported.

Another tourist told The Sun about the 'rude' photobomber. "Some foreigner on a bike stopped in front of the group. I was thinking to myself 'why is he so rude?'" she told the newspaper.

The star was awarded France's highest honour, the Legion d'Honneur by president Francois Hollande. He received the award for his environmental work. The ceremony took place at the Elysee Palace on Friday and Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a photo of the special moment on Twitter.
 
As for the tourists, don't think they would mind having been photobombed by Arnie.

