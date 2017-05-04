'Rude' Arnold Schwarzenegger Photobombs Tourists In Front Of Eiffel Tower

The actor and former California governor who was biking through the French capital posted about it on Instagram with a special mention to the tourists. "Fantastic bike ride through Paris. I cannot say this enough: to truly appreciate a city, get on a bike. Thank you to the tourists at the Eiffel Tower for letting me crash your photo," he wrote on Instagram.
One of the tourists posted about the incident on a Thai social media website and said they didn't immediately recognise the actor, BBC reported.
Another tourist told The Sun about the 'rude' photobomber. "Some foreigner on a bike stopped in front of the group. I was thinking to myself 'why is he so rude?'" she told the newspaper.
The star was awarded France's highest honour, the Legion d'Honneur by president Francois Hollande. He received the award for his environmental work. The ceremony took place at the Elysee Palace on Friday and Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a photo of the special moment on Twitter.
Thank you, President @fhollande, for making me a Commander of the order of the Legion of Honor for my environmental work. pic.twitter.com/47xDciysUi— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 28, 2017
As for the tourists, don't think they would mind having been photobombed by Arnie.
