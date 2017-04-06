'Romaine Calm.' Canadian Cop's Pun-Filled Post After $45,000 Lettuce Theft

"Lettuce" work together again - No seriously - Constable Steve Welton— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 4, 2017
Read More: https://t.co/4cJV1bY5yupic.twitter.com/XCpTo8R2TG
Predictably, people took to the comments section to continue the pun-fest.
Glad to hear Hamilton criminals are healthy and Hamilton police love puns as much as I do #romainecalmhttps://t.co/AtOo8cLHfM— Jill Buchner (@Jill_Buchner) April 4, 2017
We've put out a caul...iflower of sorts for information on this #crime@Jill_Buchner. Let's hope things turnip. @StephenWeltonhttps://t.co/KzjjAGVj09— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 5, 2017
And, despite what it may look like, these guys are definitely not responsible
@HamiltonPolice@StephenWelton It was definitely this guy. pic.twitter.com/Vn7PEtnsaW— Big Sister's Closet (@BIGsiscloset) April 5, 2017
@HamiltonPolice@StephenWelton The size of the croutons it takes to 'leaf' with this much. They need to be 'tossed' in jail. If you 'carrot' all, you will retweet. pic.twitter.com/xaHeEg82Pk— Lori T (@backwardsblonde) April 4, 2017
Police say a large commercial truck and refrigeration trailer with $45,000 worth of lettuce inside was stolen in Hamilton. The truck was later recovered in Toronto but both the trailer and load of lettuce are still missing.
Click here for more trending stories.