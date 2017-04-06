'Romaine Calm.' Canadian Cop's Pun-Filled Post After $45,000 Lettuce Theft

Canada cop's pun-filled post on social media after $45,000 lettuce theft earns him lots of laughs

"Lettuce" work together again - No seriously - Constable Steve Welton

Read More: https://t.co/4cJV1bY5yupic.twitter.com/XCpTo8R2TG — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 4, 2017

Glad to hear Hamilton criminals are healthy and Hamilton police love puns as much as I do #romainecalmhttps://t.co/AtOo8cLHfM — Jill Buchner (@Jill_Buchner) April 4, 2017

@HamiltonPolice@StephenWelton The size of the croutons it takes to 'leaf' with this much. They need to be 'tossed' in jail. If you 'carrot' all, you will retweet. pic.twitter.com/xaHeEg82Pk — Lori T (@backwardsblonde) April 4, 2017