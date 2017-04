'Romaine Calm.' Canadian Cop's Pun-Filled Post After $45,000 Lettuce Theft

"Lettuce" work together again - No seriously - Constable Steve Welton

Read More: https://t.co/4cJV1bY5yupic.twitter.com/XCpTo8R2TG — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 4, 2017

Glad to hear Hamilton criminals are healthy and Hamilton police love puns as much as I do #romainecalmhttps://t.co/AtOo8cLHfM — Jill Buchner (@Jill_Buchner) April 4, 2017

@HamiltonPolice@StephenWelton The size of the croutons it takes to 'leaf' with this much. They need to be 'tossed' in jail. If you 'carrot' all, you will retweet. pic.twitter.com/xaHeEg82Pk — Lori T (@backwardsblonde) April 4, 2017

A Canadian police officer's pun-filled post on social media is getting lots of laughs. Constable Steve Welton, the Media Relations Officer with the Hamilton Police used a series of puns in a post urging citizens to "romaine calm" after a large truck containing lettuce worth $45,000 Canadian dollars was stolen. "Your information could be the tip of the iceberg and uncover a major theft ring," he wrote in the post. "Lettuce" work together to find the person, or people, responsible, the tongue-in-cheek post appealed. Hamilton police shared the post on its official Facebook page and Twitter account Predictably, people took to the comments section to continue the pun-fest.And, despite what it may look like, these guys are definitely not responsible Police say a large commercial truck and refrigeration trailer with $45,000 worth of lettuce inside was stolen in Hamilton. The truck was later recovered in Toronto but both the trailer and load of lettuce are still missing.Click here for more trending stories