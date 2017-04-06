'Romaine Calm.' Canadian Cop's Pun-Filled Post After $45,000 Lettuce Theft

Canada cop's pun-filled post on social media after $45,000 lettuce theft earns him lots of laughs

New Delhi:  A Canadian police officer's pun-filled post on social media is getting lots of laughs. Constable Steve Welton, the Media Relations Officer with the Hamilton Police used a series of puns in a post urging citizens to "romaine calm" after a large truck containing lettuce worth $45,000 Canadian dollars was stolen. "Your information could be the tip of the iceberg and uncover a major theft ring," he wrote in the post. "Lettuce" work together to find the person, or people, responsible, the tongue-in-cheek post appealed. Hamilton police shared the post on its official Facebook page and Twitter account.
 
Predictably, people took to the comments section to continue the pun-fest.


 
And, despite what it may look like, these guys are definitely not responsible
 
Police say a large commercial truck and refrigeration trailer with $45,000 worth of lettuce inside was stolen in Hamilton. The truck was later recovered in Toronto but both the trailer and load of lettuce are still missing.

