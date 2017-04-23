Rohit Sharma Joins Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja To #BreakTheBeard

The new looks seems to be quite a hit with people online.

NEW DELHI:  The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League is on in full swing. However, it's not only the game people are talking about these days. The cricketers seem to have taken on a new challenge but this one's off the field. It's called #BreakTheBeard. As the name suggests, the challenge requires people to change their look, especially the style of their beards. The newest to take up this challenge is Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma.

In a tweet posted on April 22, the cricketer debuted his new look. "Surprise! Decided to finally have a summer style of my own," he says in his tweet.
 
The look seems to be quite a hit with tweeple. Since being posted, the video has collected over 8,800 'likes' and more than 1,000 retweets so far.

The challenge was actually started by cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. On April 18, the all-rounder tweeted: "Change the game on the field. Change the look in the dressing room."
 
It was cricketer Hardik Pandya who took the challenge next.
 

Ever since the cricketers have posted their #BreakTheBeard transformations, many people have tweeted about it.
 
Which cricketer should take the challenge next? Tell us using the comments section below.

