Rohit Sharma Joins Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja To #BreakTheBeard

In a tweet posted on April 22, the cricketer debuted his new look. "Surprise! Decided to finally have a summer style of my own," he says in his tweet.
Surprise! Decided to finally have a summer style of my own. My time to #BreakTheBeard! What say Paltan? #NewLook#MIGotStylepic.twitter.com/h5H1XNfXpc- Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 22, 2017
The look seems to be quite a hit with tweeple. Since being posted, the video has collected over 8,800 'likes' and more than 1,000 retweets so far.
The challenge was actually started by cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. On April 18, the all-rounder tweeted: "Change the game on the field. Change the look in the dressing room."
Time to get rid of the 'uniform' It's time for a change No more #DressingRoomConfusion. Stay tuned guys. pic.twitter.com/tWHzl5qW51- Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 18, 2017
Change the game on the field. Change the look in the dressing room. #BreakTheBeard#rajputboy#newlook#timeforchange#vivoipl#glvsrcbpic.twitter.com/iEr7i7gPIL- Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 18, 2017
It was cricketer Hardik Pandya who took the challenge next.
Ever since the cricketers have posted their #BreakTheBeard transformations, many people have tweeted about it.
Amazing Idea to follow Sir Jadeja and #BreakTheBeard ! Rohit Sharma looks Stunning!- Kaushik (@i_k_b) April 22, 2017
Did #MSDhoni Just Shave A Few Years Of His Face ? Which Indian Cricketer Should #BreakTheBeard Next? #New#Improved#Youngerpic.twitter.com/GFfwaiOm9x- Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) April 22, 2017
Changing the look is an mind blowing idea and Rohit Sharma has nailed it. #BreakTheBeard- Dead Mau5i (@AdvancedMaushi) April 22, 2017
#BreakTheBeard Stylish Player in #IPL Finally a man has the guts to shave it! Well done Hardik! @hardikpandya7pic.twitter.com/l9IuJKHd5o- Shrinivas (@ShriBhivaskar) April 22, 2017
Whoa! Sir Jadeja is called SIR for a reason. He can make a look Trend. #BreakTheBeard- Sidharth Sudhakar (@sidhusid007) April 23, 2017
Which cricketer should take the challenge next? Tell us using the comments section below.
