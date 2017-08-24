Robbers Steal Rs 2.3 Lakh From Delhi Bank, But Only In Coins. Here's Why The heist that wasn't

188 Shares EMAIL PRINT The suspects left the bank with Rs 2.3 lakh in Rs 5, Rs 10 coins in 46 polythene bags (representational) New Delhi: A group of very picky thieves robbed a Delhi bank of Rs 2.3 lakh - but only in coins. The three robbers broke into Syndicate Bank in North Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area and left two hours later with Rs 2.3 lakh in Rs 5, Rs 10 coins in 46 polythene bags.



The reason for their selective approach was the irrational fear of being traced by microchips inside currency notes, a rumour that made the rounds after demonetisation and was subsequently



"They have said that stealing banknotes, especially the Rs. 2,000 notes, was not their plan at all as they believed that notes could be tracked through chips or GPS after demonetisation. So, they decided to steal all the coins instead,"



Taking a cue from heist movies and crime thrillers, the three men broke into the bank on Monday night after cutting through the grills of a window. A bank employee noticed the broken window in the morning and realised there had been a break-in.



The three suspects, who worked at nearby bus depots, were arrested on Tuesday. The stolen money was reportedly spent on food and drinks.



