RJ Naved Has A Message For Gurmehar And Sehwag. Find Out What It Is

Highlights RJ Naved uses this video to address Gurmehar and Sehwag In the video, he can be seen holding a series of placards He makes an interesting point through the video find out what it is

A few days ago, cricketer Virender Sehwag found himself in the middle of a controversy when he tweeted a photo of himself holding a placard that read "I didn't score two triple centuries. My bat did." The tweet resulted in a deluge of reactions as it was tweeted in reference to a similar picture by Delhi University student, Gurmehar Kaur, holding a placard to condemn war. Ms Kaur's placard had read "Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him."This is the tweet in question by Sehwag:Well, as the country debated over who was right and who was wrong in this row, RJ Naved from Radio Mirchi took a different route.On March 2, he uploaded a video which has since gone viral. It has collected over 3 lakh views on YouTube alone. In the video, RJ Naved can be seen holding a placard that says "Dear Gurmehar Kaur and Virender Sehwag... I have something to say to you both."He then goes on to address people on both sides of the debate through a series of placards. What's the point, you ask? Watch the video below to find out:Sometimes, it's okay to take a beat, sit back, and laugh, and that's exactly what this video teaches us to do. And to live greener, of course!