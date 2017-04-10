Rishi Kapoor vs Twitter. Tells Abusive Pak Woman 'Mind Your Language'

Actor Rishi Kapoor was abused on Twitter after a tweet on India-Pakistan relations

New Delhi:  Actor Rishi Kapoor is known for being politically incorrect on Twitter. He doesn't mince words and has often complained that Twitter doesn't get his wisecracks. In the past, the 64-year-old has been accused of being abusive on Twitter, even to women.

This time, however, the actor was at the receiving end of an abusive tweet by a woman. The actor, in a tweet, mentioned how attempts have been made to improve India-Pakistan relations through the medium of films and sports, but 'Pakistan just wants hatred', he added. The tweet seemed to be a reference to Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national accused of spying by Pakistan, who was sentenced to death today.

Following his tweet, a barrage of angry, mostly abusive, tweets from Pakistanis came the actor's way. A woman from Lahore tweeted to the actor, calling him 'f*****g ignorant'. That set off a war of words on Twitter with the actor asking the woman to mind her language.

See their conversation here
 
After the conversation, the woman reportedly made her tweets unavailable, something which the actor didn't hesitate in pointing out.


