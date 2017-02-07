Budget
Richard Branson Challenged Barack Obama To Kitesurfing Contest. Who Won?

Updated: February 07, 2017 19:58 IST
Richard Branson Challenged Barack Obama To Kitesurfing Contest. Who Won?

Barack Obama vs Richard Branson. Guess who won?

Highlights

  1. Richard Branson's video gives a sneak peek into Barack Obama's holiday
  2. It shows Obama and Branson kitesurfing and foilboarding as a contest
  3. The video has collected over 54,000 views on Instagram so far
If Former POTUS Barack Obama's backward facing cap gave you the blues, this new video shared by business tycoon Richard Branson will make you insanely jealous. The Virgin Group founder just Instagrammed a video that gives a sneak peek into Obama's holiday. It shows the two friends indulging in some competitive surfing. And all we can is, you've probably never seen Obama like this before. Since being shared about an hour ago, the video has collected over 54,000 views and more than 10,000 'likes' on Instagram.

It was a day after US President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20, when Obama reverted to his old Twitter account to announce his 'quick vacation' with wife Michelle. Since then, pictures of Obama in casual clothes and the much-talked about cap have surfaced online. This video, however, gives a very clear picture of what the Obamas' holiday looks like.

The video shows Obama and Branson kitesurfing and foilboarding.

"Challenged President Barack Obama to a kitesurfing v foilboarding contest - here's what happened," Branson wrote on Instagram. 

The winner, hands down, is...why don't you see for yourself?
 
 

Challenged President Barack Obama to a kitesurfing v foilboarding contest - here's what happened.

A video posted by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on


Those who believed Obama's cap, worn backwards, proved he had left politics for good - this video may just confirm your fears.

People have been sharing their reactions to the video on the photo-sharing app.

"Don't forget HE grew up in Hawaii," says one commenter. "Good to see him finally get the chance to relax!" says another. "Here is the real Barack without a suit!" one Instagram user says. "Looks like there's a new bromance going on, someone better not tell Joe about this. I'm so happy to see him all relaxed and smiling he truly deserves some fun so glad you two are buddies. We miss him so much though," says another.

