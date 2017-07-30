Rescued From Meat Farm, Tory Is Now South Korea's 'First Dog' Tory will now join the president's two other pets - a dog called Maru and a cat named Jjing-jjing.

South Korea's new president, Moon Jae-in, on Wednesday welcomed a rescue dog to his official Blue House residence. Tory, a four-year-old mixed breed, was rescued from a meat farm two years ago, reports the BBC . On July 26, the Blue House announced on their official Facebook page the adoption of Tory from the animal rights group Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth (CARE). Yonhap News points out that this is the first time that a shelter dog has become the 'First Dog' of South Korea.The BBC reports that CARE had a tough time finding a new family for Tory due to the prejudice against black dogs in South Korea. Tory will now join the president's two other pets - a dog called Maru and a cat named Jjing-jjing.The adoption of Tory, says the New York Post , can be seen as President Jae-in delivering on a campaign promise to boost awareness of the fast-growing numbers of abandoned animals.Click for more trending news