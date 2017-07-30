Rescued From Meat Farm, Tory Is Now South Korea's 'First Dog'

Yonhap News points out that this is the first time that a shelter dog has become the 'First Dog' of South Korea.
The BBC reports that CARE had a tough time finding a new family for Tory due to the prejudice against black dogs in South Korea. Tory will now join the president's two other pets - a dog called Maru and a cat named Jjing-jjing.
May 27, 2017
The adoption of Tory, says the New York Post, can be seen as President Jae-in delivering on a campaign promise to boost awareness of the fast-growing numbers of abandoned animals.
Click for more trending news