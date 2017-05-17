Reporter 'Unintentionally' Gropes Woman On Live TV, Gets Slapped

As he apparently tried to move her out of the frame, the journalist's hand landed, er... where it shouldn't have. The shocked woman retreated but not without a good whack on Mr Brown's shoulder.
The video of the incident went viral quickly forcing Ben Brown to address it on Twitter.
Unfortunate interruption of broadcast in Bradford - just tried to minimise disruption but v tricky live on air - completely unintentional— Ben Brown (@BenBrownBBC) May 16, 2017
On Twitter many criticised the reporter for pushing away the woman. Few defended him saying it could have been unintentional.
@tmccrj2@BenBrownBBC Sorry, were they on private property? Is it against the law to stand in shot of the BBC? If not, he shouldn't have laid hands on anyone— Phil Bird (@PhilBird19) May 16, 2017
Completely unacceptable from #benbrown, he clearly looked and then placed his hand. I would have given him more of a thump than she did https://t.co/pY5LHnYP8s— Ana Feeney (@ana_feeney) May 16, 2017
Accidental or not, they are in a public place, he has no right to shove anyone out of the way.#benbrown@BBCNewshttps://t.co/p6bHqXEDPh— #AdventureComedian (@MartinMorComedy) May 17, 2017
@tmccrj2@BenBrownBBC They're clearly on a pavement in a public area, no right to move her away. She wasn't being aggressive, just giving a thumbs up to camera.— Phil Bird (@PhilBird19) May 16, 2017
@BenBrownBBC word of advice one word 5 letters starts with S ends with orry.— IbbyjustIbby (@IbbyIsmail1) May 16, 2017
@BenBrownBBC That is very obvious it was unintentional. Why do people want to interupt live broadcasts?!— LondonLovesBusiness (@LondonLovesBiz) May 16, 2017
@BenBrownBBC Unintentional or not, I think an apology is in order.— Jill Hayward (@frdragonspouse) May 16, 2017
The journalists were discussing Labour Party's manifesto launch when the incident happened. The woman walked out of the frame right after the incident and the two continued their discussion.
