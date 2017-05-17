Reporter 'Unintentionally' Gropes Woman On Live TV, Gets Slapped

The journalist's hand landed, er... where it shouldn't have.

The reporter was interviewing his colleague when a woman entered the frame

New Delhi:  While reporting on live TV, things can get out of control pretty fast and BBC's Ben Brown knows that better than anybody. On Tuesday, the reporter was interviewing his colleague Norman Smith in Bradford, England when a grinning woman entered the shot and stood beside him. She gave a thumbs up and mouthed, "absolutely fantastic". But what happened next was far from fantastic.

As he apparently tried to move her out of the frame, the journalist's hand landed, er... where it shouldn't have. The shocked woman retreated but not without a good whack on Mr Brown's shoulder.



The video of the incident went viral quickly forcing Ben Brown to address it on Twitter.
 
On Twitter many criticised the reporter for pushing away the woman. Few defended him saying it could have been unintentional.
 
The journalists were discussing Labour Party's manifesto launch when the incident happened. The woman walked out of the frame right after the incident and the two continued their discussion.

