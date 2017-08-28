Reporter Covered In Paint On Air Learns The Perils (And Fun) Of Live News

A TV reporter was sent to cover the Notting Hill Carnival and ended up being covered in paint on air

Ah, the perils (and fun) of live news: It's only just gone 8am and Sky's @joetidy already needs a change of clothes at #Carnival2017pic.twitter.com/17rNimKIGj — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 27, 2017

Moments like these are needed in a world gone mad. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/kYGyS2eomA — Bye Felicia! (@CaliforniaJazzy) August 27, 2017

This is what i call suffering for your art , sky news style @joetidy really looks like hes enjoying himself — Karthic Sinnadurai (@karthic180) August 27, 2017

Great job Joe, you stayed cool under pressure. I hope that you get a new shirt on expenses and keep up the good work. — Brigstocke Lexden (@Brigstocke123) August 28, 2017

Moment of truth. What paint did they use at #carnival2017 ??! pic.twitter.com/02a82csxiL — Joe Tidy (@joetidy) August 27, 2017