Ravindra Jadeja Catches MS Dhoni Off Guard. Their Selfie Is Going Viral

"Before he wakes up lemme click picture," says Jadeja on Instagram. The picture shows him posing next to Dhoni who seems to be fast asleep.
Since being posted, the picture has collected over 2.6 lakh 'likes' on Instagram. People love this candid picture of Dhoni.
"Thanks for taking this pic... you made my day," says one commenter. "Thank you so much for this... MS Dhoni, I'm wondering what would have happened after you came to know about it," says another.
Ravindra Jadeja isn't the only one pulling such pranks. Former Indian opener and current Twitter king Virender Sehwag did something similar when he posted hilarious photos of his fellow commentators Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne catching some z's during the India-Pakistan match.
The future is shaped by one's dreams. These legends still don't waste time in following their dreams. Sone ka Maza@SGanguly99@ShaneWarnepic.twitter.com/2zgZEC4KWa- Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2017
Wonder who the next victim will be.
Meanwhile, India will take on Sri Lanka on June 8. Here's wishing the team the best.
