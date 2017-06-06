Ravindra Jadeja Catches MS Dhoni Off Guard. Their Selfie Is Going Viral Wonder what MS Dhoni has to say about Ravindra Jadeja's picture

After a brilliant win against Pakistan in Edgbaston last Sunday, the Indian cricket team looks like they're in the mood for some fun ahead of their next match. So when an opportunity presented itself, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja was quick to grab it - and share the results on social media. In an Instagram post shared yesterday, Jadeja put up a hilarious selfie of himself and MS Dhoni. Only, it doesn't seem like the former India captain knew he was being clicked."Before he wakes up lemme click picture," says Jadeja on Instagram. The picture shows him posing next to Dhoni who seems to be fast asleep.Since being posted, the picture has collected over 2.6 lakh 'likes' on Instagram. People love this candid picture of Dhoni."Thanks for taking this pic... you made my day," says one commenter. "Thank you so much for this... MS Dhoni, I'm wondering what would have happened after you came to know about it," says another.Ravindra Jadeja isn't the only one pulling such pranks. Former Indian opener and current Twitter king Virender Sehwag did something similar when he posted hilarious photos of his fellow commentators Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne catching some z's during the India-Pakistan match.Wonder who the next victim will be.Meanwhile, India will take on Sri Lanka on June 8. Here's wishing the team the best.Click for more trending news