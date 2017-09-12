Rare 2-Headed Rattlesnake Found In US. Pic Is Viral

Here's the original picture of the two-headed snake shared by Mr Young on September 6:
According to 5 News Online, the snake is about 11 inches long.
Mr Young later shared another Facebook post saying that the snake was absolutely real. While many commented on it saying how weird the snake looked and how scared they were of it, a few others called it 'beautiful'.
Cody Walker, the education program specialist at the Forrest L. Wood Crowley's Ridge Nature Center, says that 'it is technically two snakes fused together', according to 5 News Online. Two-headed snakes have short life spans, especially in the wild, he said.
"Arkansas State University has the snake now and are trying to nurse it back to health. When they determine the snake is healthy enough it will be taken back the Nature Center for display," confirmed Mr Young to NDTV.
NDTV has reached out to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for a comment.
