Ranveer Singh Plays Cricket In Snow-Clad Switzerland For Dugna Lagaan

Highlights Ranveer Singh, 31, is currently in Switzerland He has been sharing amazing posts from the country In the video, Ranveer shows off his brilliant batting skills

Introducing, Ranveer Singh, the cricketer

"What a player!" - this is what you'll probably scream while watching actor Ranveer Singh showing off his brilliant batting skills. The actor is currently in Switzerland and has been sharing some amazing posts from the country. Among his many posts is a video that shows him playing cricket on a snow-clad pitch in St. Moritz. Shared on March 4, the video has collected over 6 lakh views and 65,000 reactions on Facebook so far.In the video, Ranveer, 31, not only plays the role of the batsman but also that of a commentator."If Ranveer wins today, what's at stake? What if I win?" he asks. "Hum tumko dugna lagaan dega," says a player from the opposing team. And thus begins the nail-biting match.In case you're interested, here are some details about Ranveer, the batsman:A few entertaining knocks later, the match is down to the last ball - and six runs needed off it. Can Ranveer pull a Bhuvan of Lagaan? We're not telling you, so you'll just have to watch the video to find out."What a match. Never seen anyone playing a match like this before and commentary is absolutely fine. Ranveer should try his commentary in the next World Cup," says one commenter on the video. "Hats off to you! You certainly are the best and the greatest Indian Ice Cricket champion ever! You rocked it," says another.Last year, Ranveer Singh was named the Indian brand ambassador for Switzerland Tourism. Looks like he's making the most of it.