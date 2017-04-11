Ram Vilas Paswan Proposes 'Fixed' Food Portions, Twitter Can't Digest It

Even though the minister argued that government wasn't trying to control anything, Twitter still found the news rather unpalatable.
Ram Vilas Pass-one-Prawn #rationraaz (courtesy @toutress pun factory)https://t.co/m3STa4sogx— Snigdha Poonam (@snigdhapoonam) April 11, 2017
Government to fix Portion Size in Restaurants and Hotels ??? We have already solved basic Sanitation.Electricity..Education for all i guess.— Rasputin (@IndianCzar) April 11, 2017
@PakkaMumbaikar@rupasubramanya How do these geniuses plan to implement this? Portion inspections? Fined for having more than stipulated lettuce in your salad?— Sonal Ramnathkar (@Cool_Druid) April 11, 2017
No but seriously who eats only 2 prawns?— Aditya Paul (@adityampaul) April 11, 2017
Eating out is very expensive in Dilli NCR. Portion size should increase for the money they charge!— Piyu (@PBnrg) April 11, 2017
@drpiyushkr@jamewils You think these kids would start getting food if restaurants decrease their portion size?There's no correlation between these two-zero,none!— Rahul Sharma (@s24_rahul) April 11, 2017
But many saw the good intention behind the initiative and praised it
Don't see an issue with Paswan's food portion control. Most restaurants abroad specify on their menu the # of pieces of xyz in a dish.— Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) April 11, 2017
@greatbong Counterpoint: a consumer must have the choice of ordering a smaller portion size. 2day hotels give massive portions 2 justify higher price— Tatvadnyan (@tatvadnyan) April 11, 2017
Nothing wrong. They charge & serve more than one can eat. Have seen ppl wasting 40% of food. Smaller portion at lower price is our need. https://t.co/4aeJgqk2d5— Vishu (@PakkaMumbaikar) April 11, 2017
But reducing the portion size wl reduce bill per order (BPO) of restaurant & hotels. As people wd not pay the same price for lesser portion https://t.co/TkWyYcVPiL— very Vineet (@vineet_chugh) April 11, 2017
The ministry is reportedly preparing a survey for hotels and restaurants to tell how much they think they should serve and how much a customer can consume in a portion.
In a recent broadcast of PM Modi's radio show Mann Ki Baat, he had expressed concern about food being wasted and asked citizens to "fight the menace and injustice". Minister Ram Vilas Paswan denied that he was inspired by the Prime Minister and said it was his "personal initiative".
What do you think of the proposal? Let us know in the comments section.
