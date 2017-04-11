Ram Vilas Paswan Proposes 'Fixed' Food Portions, Twitter Can't Digest It

Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan wants restaurants to standardise food portions to check wastage

Government to fix Portion Size in Restaurants and Hotels ??? We have already solved basic Sanitation.Electricity..Education for all i guess. — Rasputin (@IndianCzar) April 11, 2017

@PakkaMumbaikar@rupasubramanya How do these geniuses plan to implement this? Portion inspections? Fined for having more than stipulated lettuce in your salad? — Sonal Ramnathkar (@Cool_Druid) April 11, 2017

No but seriously who eats only 2 prawns? — Aditya Paul (@adityampaul) April 11, 2017

Eating out is very expensive in Dilli NCR. Portion size should increase for the money they charge! — Piyu (@PBnrg) April 11, 2017

@drpiyushkr@jamewils You think these kids would start getting food if restaurants decrease their portion size?There's no correlation between these two-zero,none! — Rahul Sharma (@s24_rahul) April 11, 2017

Don't see an issue with Paswan's food portion control. Most restaurants abroad specify on their menu the # of pieces of xyz in a dish. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) April 11, 2017

@greatbong Counterpoint: a consumer must have the choice of ordering a smaller portion size. 2day hotels give massive portions 2 justify higher price — Tatvadnyan (@tatvadnyan) April 11, 2017

Nothing wrong. They charge & serve more than one can eat. Have seen ppl wasting 40% of food. Smaller portion at lower price is our need. https://t.co/4aeJgqk2d5 — Vishu (@PakkaMumbaikar) April 11, 2017

But reducing the portion size wl reduce bill per order (BPO) of restaurant & hotels. As people wd not pay the same price for lesser portion https://t.co/TkWyYcVPiL — very Vineet (@vineet_chugh) April 11, 2017