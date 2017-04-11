Ram Vilas Paswan Proposes 'Fixed' Food Portions, Twitter Can't Digest It

Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan wants restaurants to standardise food portions to check wastage

New Delhi:  Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan wants to fix the portion size of the food you order. With the intention of not wasting the food we eat at restaurants, the minister says how many prawns or chicken pieces you'll get on your plate should be standardised. Mr Paswan has called for a meeting with the food industry to decide on a fixed portion size.

Even though the minister argued that government wasn't trying to control anything, Twitter still found the news rather unpalatable.
    
But many saw the good intention behind the initiative and praised it
 
The ministry is reportedly preparing a survey for hotels and restaurants to tell how much they think they should serve and how much a customer can consume in a portion. 

In a recent broadcast of PM Modi's radio show Mann Ki Baat, he had expressed concern about food being wasted and asked citizens to "fight the menace and injustice". Minister Ram Vilas Paswan denied that he was inspired by the Prime Minister and said it was his "personal initiative".

What do you think of the proposal? Let us know in the comments section.

