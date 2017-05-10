Rally Car Driver Narrowly Misses Falling Off Cliff In Viral Video

Rally Car Driver Narrowly Misses Falling Off Cliff In Viral Video

"Talk about a close call," says one commenter on the YouTube video.

NEW DELHI:  Terrifying footage from a rally in Canary Islands, Spain, shows the exact moment a driver narrowly missed falling down a cliff during a race. Videos posted on May 5 by FIA European Rally Championship on Twitter and YouTube show Rally Driver Tomasz Kasperczyk driving on a meandering path when his car steered off the road. Luckily neither the driver nor his partner was hurt in the incident thanks to the guardrail that blocked the car's fall.

A video from the scary incident shows the crash as it happened.
 
A longer video posted on YouTube shows the driver running out of his car with an OK sign. This video has collected over 1.1 million views since being shared on May 5.
 

"I would die anyway, of a heart attack," says one commenter on the video on YouTube. "Talk about a close call," says another.

However, during the same event another car, driven by Rally Driver Jan Cerny, crashed into a guardrail, which unfortunately gave way. The car crashed into a ditch but luckily the drivers escaped unharmed from the incident. Their video, recorded on a camera that was most likely inside the car, looks even more frightening.
 
Tell us what you think of the videos in the comments section below.

Trending

