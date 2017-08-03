Raksha Bandhan 2017: Dadi's Story Behind Brother's Rakhi Gift Is Adorable The heartwarming ad seems to have tugged on people's heartstrings

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Raksha Bandhan 2017: This heartwarming Raksha Bandhan ad is a must-watch.



The ad, a little over two minutes long, shows a dadi preparing ladoos for her brother while she waits for him to come over. Moments later, when her grandson tries to take a laddoo for himself, she promptly slaps his hand away - the laddoos are only for her brother.



The two eventually get into a discussion about how her brother always brings her only jamun as a gift every year. "Ek number ke kanjoos hain (He's completely stingy)," he tells her.



The dadi politely smiles at her grandson and goes on to tell him the story behind jamuns and why it makes for the most perfect gift every Raksha Bandhan. We won't reveal the heartening story, so you'll just have to watch the video below to find out what it is.







Since being shared on July 31, the ad has collected some 13 million views, over 2.6 lakh reactions and more than 55,000 shares.



"Nice Advertisement. Loved it," says one Facebook user on the video. "Yes emotions, relations and feelings are the best gift ever... nice ad," says another.



Click for more





Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the wonderful bond between brothers and sisters, is just around the corner. So, like every year, social media and television both are flooded with some wonderful advertisements on the theme of this special day. Among them is this heartwarming ad that seems to have tugged on people's heartstrings.The ad, a little over two minutes long, shows a dadi preparing ladoos for her brother while she waits for him to come over. Moments later, when her grandson tries to take a laddoo for himself, she promptly slaps his hand away - the laddoos are only for her brother.The two eventually get into a discussion about how her brother always brings her only jamun as a gift every year. "Ek number ke kanjoos hain (He's completely stingy)," he tells her.The dadi politely smiles at her grandson and goes on to tell him the story behind jamuns and why it makes for the most perfect gift every Raksha Bandhan. We won't reveal the heartening story, so you'll just have to watch the video below to find out what it is.Since being shared on July 31, the ad has collected some 13 million views, over 2.6 lakh reactions and more than 55,000 shares."Nice Advertisement. Loved it," says one Facebook user on the video. "Yes emotions, relations and feelings are the best gift ever... nice ad," says another.Click for more trending news