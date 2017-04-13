Rajasthan Tea-Seller Flaunts Rs 1 Crore In Viral Video, Gets Tax Notice

New Delhi: The tax department has come knocking on Leela Ram Gujjar's door. A video of the Rajasthan tea-seller publicly flaunting Rs 1 crore in cash went viral last week. The money was reportedly the dowry he gave for his daughters' wedding.
The video showed him counting bundles of currency notes in front of villagers in Kotputli area near Jaipur. The tea-stall owner reportedly gave a dowry of over Rs 1 crore to the family members of the grooms of his six daughters. The video shot earlier this month is reportedly from the 'vidaai' ceremony of the wedding. The tax department served him a notice after the video went viral and asked him to explain how he managed such a huge amount of money, that too in cash. He was also asked to produce documents justifying the source of the money.
The police are also looking into the alleged dowry case.
Watch the video here
Click for more trending stories