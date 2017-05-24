Racecourse Horse Breaks Free From Handler, Ends Up Inside A Cafe

Rosamaria was heading back from the tracks when her lasso broke loose

A racecourse horse ended up in the unlikeliest of places - inside a staff canteen. Four-year-old mare Rosamaria was coming back from the tracks at Redcar Racecourse in England when she broke loose from her handler. Instead of heading towards her stable, Rosamaria went towards the racecourse canteen, eventually ending up inside its kitchen.

According to trainer Julie Camacho, Rosamaria's lasso got loose after the horse stepped on her handler's foot. She then went into the direction of the canteen and was found behind the kitchen counter much to everyone's amusement.

"I think [Rosamaria] just trotted off and went through the back door," trainer Julie Camacho told Horse and Hound.

The way to the canteen was, however, not straight forward, and witnesses said she would have squeezed through corridors to make it to the kitchen.

Jockey Amy Waugh was at the diner when Rosamaria walked in and caught the moment on camera. The video has over 2 lakh views since Monday.

Rosamaria didn't injure anyone during her time in the kitchen and didn't even eat the food there.

“She just stood there in the kitchen quite happily, then someone led her out; she wasn’t worried in the slightest," said Amy Waugh.

She calmly went back to her stable with her handler.



