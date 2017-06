R Madhavan's Selfie Is Stopping Traffic On Social Media. Seen It Yet?

Morning light post a shower.. feeling fresh after a good long nights sleep.. after the long travels ... A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

Heyy how very kind... https://t.co/nS0CCPiL4T - Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 29, 2017

Everyone should appreciate beauty. Right now I am taking time out to appreciate this beautiful man. @ActorMadhavan. ::sigh:: pic.twitter.com/QACJwc8QQ2 - Shagufta Ahmed (@Shaguftaaa) June 29, 2017

@ActorMadhavan. By far is one of the most handsome south indian actor we have.. https://t.co/hsBbBNXarp - Ria (@RiaRevealed) June 29, 2017

Oops thank you my lady https://t.co/cZmvbRFerg - Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 29, 2017

It's not uncommon for Bollywood celebrities and sportstars to post photos and selfies on their social media accounts. However, one picture shared by R Madhavan on Instagram is taking the Internet by storm. "Morning light post a shower.. feeling fresh after a good long nights sleep.. after the long travels ..." the actor says on the photo sharing app. This picture has now gone insanely viral. While the picture has collected over one lakh 'likes' on Instagram, on Facebook it has collected over 78,000 reactions and more than 1,600 shares - all within one day. On Twitter too, people cannot stop talking about the photo.Here's the picture posted by the actor:The picture has social media hooked and people cannot stop commenting on the photo."And the childhood crush is back," says one Instagram user. "Was feeling very low today.. then came across this pic and realised there is still more to be happy about in this world," says another.Meanwhile, the actor has been replying to some of the reactions posted on Twitter.Click for more trending news