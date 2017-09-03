R Madhavan Is Breaking The Internet (Again)

"From my photo shoot 3 weeks ago with my dear Pal Manoj Jadhav who shot my first ever portfolio in Kolhapur," the actor writes on the photo-sharing platform.
Here's the picture posted on Instagram by R Madhavan:
On Instagram, Manoj Jadhav, the photographer, writes: "Did his first ever photo shoot way back in early 90's when we were both in our college days.Young,wild and free. We met recently again and shot some new pictures.Here's one from the new series. He's still the same good old loving friend but looking even better and hotter as time passes by."
Mr Jadhav has titled the photograph "Portrait Of A Friend."
You are the best and luckiest .. lucky to have started my career with with my first portfolio with you my brother.. and now 25 yrs later. https://t.co/1OFNdndesw— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 2, 2017
Madhavan's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star Dia Mirza couldn't help but comment on the photo:
Oh my God https://t.co/rAlQdzYeho— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 2, 2017
Thank you my sweet sweet lady... https://t.co/6bfOgUoz29— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 2, 2017
Madhavan, who admitted he was "embarrassed" and "overwhelmed" when his selfie went viral in June, seems to be taking the Internet's swooning in good humour:
Excuse me what's your prob let us live @ActorMadhavanpic.twitter.com/fzVkk9elEv— Camtono (@gsforever22) September 2, 2017
Heyyy honestly .. I think the pic has be touched up a lil bit... https://t.co/7wfaUnu5s3— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 2, 2017
Please send help. I'm stuck in R Madhavan's Instagram account.— Anuradha (@anuradha_kush) September 2, 2017
@ActorMadhavan Several others have been bitten by this too. https://t.co/st9HFYYQin— Akalmand Mandakal (@junkyard_tweets) September 2, 2017
Ha ha haaaaaaaaaa https://t.co/Pxt76wYpuB— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 2, 2017
@ActorMadhavan bhai sahab kya dikkat hai aapko..yahan 24 ki age may 32 k lgte hain aur aap bar raise kiye jaa rahe ho..araam se thoda plz— Jitish Makkad (@Jitish_prime) September 2, 2017
Sorry bhaiiii https://t.co/WfJJwTZ6fQ— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 2, 2017
@ActorMadhavan you do realise you're calling for trouble to urself by raising the bar each time, right!? I just wonder wats gonna be next pic.twitter.com/emARuSIM36— Yamini Rumade (@YRumade) September 2, 2017
Yeah yeah BIG trouble https://t.co/WPItRYWGk8— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 2, 2017
Basically, everyone loves Madhavan:
"Who's your favourite actor?" and my— Yaashvinhy Naidu (@YaashvinhyNaidu) September 2, 2017
Pati : Madhavan
Amma : Madhavan
ME: Madhavan!!!! @ActorMadhavanpic.twitter.com/CkPaKxNIul
