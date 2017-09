R Madhavan Is Breaking The Internet (Again)

This photograph of actor R Madhavan, titled 'Portrait Of A Friend,' is taking the Internet by storm

From my photo shoot 3 weeks ago with my dear Pal Manoj Jadhav who shot my first ever portfolio in Kolhapur.@imanojj A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Sep 2, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

You are the best and luckiest .. lucky to have started my career with with my first portfolio with you my brother.. and now 25 yrs later. https://t.co/1OFNdndesw — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 2, 2017

Oh my God https://t.co/rAlQdzYeho — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 2, 2017

Thank you my sweet sweet lady... https://t.co/6bfOgUoz29 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 2, 2017

Excuse me what's your prob let us live @ActorMadhavanpic.twitter.com/fzVkk9elEv — Camtono (@gsforever22) September 2, 2017

Heyyy honestly .. I think the pic has be touched up a lil bit... https://t.co/7wfaUnu5s3 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 2, 2017

Please send help. I'm stuck in R Madhavan's Instagram account. — Anuradha (@anuradha_kush) September 2, 2017

@ActorMadhavan Several others have been bitten by this too. https://t.co/st9HFYYQin — Akalmand Mandakal (@junkyard_tweets) September 2, 2017

Ha ha haaaaaaaaaa https://t.co/Pxt76wYpuB — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 2, 2017

@ActorMadhavan bhai sahab kya dikkat hai aapko..yahan 24 ki age may 32 k lgte hain aur aap bar raise kiye jaa rahe ho..araam se thoda plz — Jitish Makkad (@Jitish_prime) September 2, 2017

@ActorMadhavan you do realise you're calling for trouble to urself by raising the bar each time, right!? I just wonder wats gonna be next pic.twitter.com/emARuSIM36 — Yamini Rumade (@YRumade) September 2, 2017

Yeah yeah BIG trouble https://t.co/WPItRYWGk8 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 2, 2017

"Who's your favourite actor?" and my

Pati : Madhavan

Amma : Madhavan

ME: Madhavan!!!! @ActorMadhavanpic.twitter.com/CkPaKxNIul — Yaashvinhy Naidu (@YaashvinhyNaidu) September 2, 2017

Just two months ago, R Madhavan's post-shower selfie went insanely viral. And now, the actor is back to breaking the Internet. A day after he posted a stunning black-and-white portrait on social media, the photograph has gone viral with well over 1.3 lakh 'likes' on Instagram. The photographer who took the picture shot Madhavan's first portfolio in the early 90's and writes the actor is "still the same good old loving friend but looking even better and hotter." If the comments thread is anything to go by, the Internet wholeheartedly agrees."From my photo shoot 3 weeks ago with my dear Pal Manoj Jadhav who shot my first ever portfolio in Kolhapur," the actor writes on the photo-sharing platform.Here's the picture posted on Instagram by R Madhavan:On Instagram, Manoj Jadhav , the photographer, writes: "Did his first ever photo shoot way back in early 90's when we were both in our college days.Young,wild and free. We met recently again and shot some new pictures.Here's one from the new series. He's still the same good old loving friend but looking even better and hotter as time passes by."Mr Jadhav has titled the photograph "Portrait Of A Friend."Madhavan's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star Dia Mirza couldn't help but comment on the photo:Madhavan, who admitted he was "embarrassed" and "overwhelmed" when his selfie went viral in June, seems to be taking the Internet's swooning in good humour:Basically, everyone loves Madhavan:Click for more trending news