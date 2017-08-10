Puzzle Alert: How Many Circles Are Hiding In This Viral Pic? The puzzle is actually not new but has managed to go viral on social media again

Share EMAIL PRINT Relax your eyes and figure out how many circles are there in the picture.



A picture going viral on both Facebook and Twitter shows a somewhat regular pattern of rectangles. But because it's a puzzle based on an illusion, there are also circles in the picture that many can't seem to find. And that's what driving many crazy.



The puzzle is actually not new but has managed to go viral on social media again. One version posted by magician and entertainer Nicholas J. Johnson has collected over 6,300 shares and more than 2,400 reactions. Take a look and see if you can tell how many circles are in the picture.





Did you find the circles? How many can you see?



According to Today.com, the illusion was created by Anthony Norcia, formerly of the Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute and was among the finalists in the



In case it's too hard for you, let us tell you. There are actually 16 circles in the photo. Go ahead, relax your eyes and see the space between each rectangle - that's where the circles are hiding.



