Puppy 'Held Hostage' By Delta Airlines, Released After 33 Hours

It's been 27 hours and @delta GUA still won't release bunny on documents that they lost. They've located the documents and are asking for an additional $3000 once the documents arrive through fed ex. THIS IS NOT OK. They want to hold her hostage for another 2 days until the documents arrive. #justiceforbunny #mydogslifematters #releasemydog #deltasucks

